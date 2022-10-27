This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
