Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.