Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

