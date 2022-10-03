 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

