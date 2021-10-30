This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. E…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's condi…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Part…