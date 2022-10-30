 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

