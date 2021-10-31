 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Tags

Local Weather

