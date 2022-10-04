This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepare…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high …
Local weather forecast for the week of Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…