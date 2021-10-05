Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

