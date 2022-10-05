This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepare…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…