Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

