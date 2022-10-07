Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.