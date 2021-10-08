 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

