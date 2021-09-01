This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
