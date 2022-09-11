Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.