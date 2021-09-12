Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
