For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Si…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomor…