This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
