Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

