Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…