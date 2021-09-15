Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.