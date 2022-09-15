Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.