Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 60F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
