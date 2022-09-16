Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.