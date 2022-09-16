Sioux City's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …