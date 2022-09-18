This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
