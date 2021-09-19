Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
