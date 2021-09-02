Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.