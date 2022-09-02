This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
