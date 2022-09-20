Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Sioux City folks sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…