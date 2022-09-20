Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.