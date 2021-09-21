This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
