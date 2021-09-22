Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.