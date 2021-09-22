This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
