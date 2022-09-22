For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
