This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
