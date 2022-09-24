Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.