This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
