For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chan…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.