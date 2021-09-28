Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.