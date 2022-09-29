Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Sioux City. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
