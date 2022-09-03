Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.