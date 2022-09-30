This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
