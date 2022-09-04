This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makin…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect …
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …