Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.