For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect …
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …