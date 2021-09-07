Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.