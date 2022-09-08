For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect …
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomor…