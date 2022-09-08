Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

