Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We wil…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a dra…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Wednesday…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance …