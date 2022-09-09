Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
