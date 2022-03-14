Spring's officially a few days away, but the weather is giving Nebraskans a preview this week

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
With the first week of daylight saving time in effect, Nebraskans will have more time to enjoy the sunny skies and warmer temperatures that are in the forecast.
Highs are forecast from the mid-50s to high 60s, peaking around 70 degrees on Wednesday — an echo of conditions in late February and early March, when temperatures exceeded 70 degrees.
“It’s going to be very spring-like,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season.”
Afternoon winds are projected to pick up midweek, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Much-needed rain is possible Thursday. If Thursday night temperatures drop low enough, some precipitation could fall as snow.
Meteorologists will have a better sense of precipitation chances by midweek.
The rain will be accompanied by cooler weather, with highs Thursday and Friday in the 50s.
Then the weather warms up over the weekend, with highs forecast in the 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies.
10 scenic hiking trails in Nebraska
Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge - 68 miles from Lincoln
Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge was established to restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat in and along the Missouri River. With over 5 miles of trails, visitors can experience the 240 species of birds, 80 species of fish and 70 species of mammals that call the refuge home.
Platte River State Park - 32 miles from Lincoln
A moderate hike through the Platte River State Park leads visitors to the picturesque Stone Creek Falls. The state park is also home to two observation towers that offer spectacular views of the Platte River and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, which lies across the river.
Pioneers Park Nature center - 7 miles from downtown Lincoln
Within Pioneers Park's 668 acres you will find 8 miles of trails winding through tallgrass prairie, woodlands, wetlands and along a stream. Visitors to the park will also see bison, elk and white-tailed deer.
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park - 25 miles from Lincoln
Along with fantastic hiking and biking trails, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park includes an aquatic center and indoor playground. The park is open year-round, and during the winter there is sledding and ice skating.
Indian Cave State Park - 93 miles from Lincoln
Indian Cave State Park covers 3,052 acres bordering the Missouri River. Winding through this rugged terrain you will find 22 miles of hiking and biking trails.
Ponca State Park - 145 miles from Lincoln
Next to the picturesque Missouri River bluffs lies Ponca State Park. In the park you will find 22 miles of diverse and challenging trails for bikers and hikers to enjoy.
Smith Falls State Park - 317 miles from Lincoln
Smith Falls State Park near Valentine is home to Nebraska’s highest waterfall as well as diverse ecological systems that exist nowhere else in North America. Hiking is limited to the established trails to limit erosion and protect plants, but that won't stop you from experiencing the amazing scenery in this one-of-a-kind park.
Scotts Bluff National Monument - 399 miles from Lincoln
Scotts Bluff National Monument covers just over 3,000 acres of historic land. On the monument you'll find a combination of paved and unpaved trails that provide views of several rock formations. Trail conditions are constantly changing, and trails are often closed because of safety concerns; be sure to check the park's website before you drive out to see these incredible rock formations.
Pine Ridge National Recreation Area - 439 miles from Lincoln
The Pine Ridge National Recreation Area near Chadron offers 6,600 acres of land filled with wildlife and an estimated 80 miles of marked trails.
Toadstool Geologic Park - 473 miles from Lincoln
Toadstool Geologic Park in northwest Nebraska is home to unique rock and geologic formations. While there is a lot to explore in this park, there is a well-marked trail loop with signs to explain what you are seeing.
