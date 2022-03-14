Spring's officially a few days away, but the weather is giving Nebraskans a preview this week

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.

With the first week of daylight saving time in effect, Nebraskans will have more time to enjoy the sunny skies and warmer temperatures that are in the forecast.

Highs are forecast from the mid-50s to high 60s, peaking around 70 degrees on Wednesday — an echo of conditions in late February and early March, when temperatures exceeded 70 degrees.

“It’s going to be very spring-like,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season.”

Afternoon winds are projected to pick up midweek, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Much-needed rain is possible Thursday. If Thursday night temperatures drop low enough, some precipitation could fall as snow.

Meteorologists will have a better sense of precipitation chances by midweek.

The rain will be accompanied by cooler weather, with highs Thursday and Friday in the 50s.

Then the weather warms up over the weekend, with highs forecast in the 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies.

