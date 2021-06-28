The Northwest heat wave is 'unprecedented.' Here's what's pushing it into uncharted territory.

Kristina Dahl, a senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, says the heat wave is "unprecedented."

"We saw heat records over the weekend only to be broken again the next day," Dahl told CNN, "particularly for a part of the country where this type of heat does not happen very often."

Michael E. Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University, put it very simply: climate change is making heat waves more frequent and more intense. "You warm up the planet, you're going to see an increased incidence of heat extremes," Mann told CNN.

Experts like Dahl and Mann say climate change is reshaping the planet's weather patterns. As humans emit more planet-warming greenhouse gas into the atmosphere, more energy is added to the climate system. The excess energy, according to Kristie Ebi, a climate and health researcher at the University of Washington, appears by way of extreme weather events.

"Heat waves have always occurred and will always occur, but we've got a very different pattern of heat waves now than we did a couple of decades ago," Ebi told CNN. "And it's not just the intensity, it's also the geographic extent."