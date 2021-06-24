The Northwest, where millions live without air conditioning, faces record heat wave this weekend

The last time Spokane had a consecutive number of days over 100 was in 1928.

"Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, we have temperatures exceeding 100 degrees," Pelatti says. "Guidance suggests that the temperatures still stay above 100 after Tuesday for a number of days, so it could possibly exceed six."

Similar to Washington and Oregon, Idaho will see blistering record heat well into next week.

"Right now, we're looking at 105 to 110 in snake basin of Idaho and the Treasure Valley," said Korri Anderson, a meteorologist with NWS Boise. "We could be breaking all-time records in Boise on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week."

The all-time record at Boise is 111 and Ontario is 113, Anderson adds. "So we could be flirting with those next week."

An excessive heat watch has been issued for more than 11 million people in parts of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In the Columbia Basin, the region's typical hot spot, the high temperature forecast is between 110-112 degrees this weekend.

These temperatures would be within striking distance of state records for Oregon (117 in July 1939) and Washington (118 in August 1961).

Extreme heat to become the norm in the Northwest