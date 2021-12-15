TORNADO WATCH in effect for Woodbury County and surrounding areas

WOODBURY COUNTY -- As of 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, Woodbury County is under a tornado watch per the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. According to the agency, the watch is in effect until at least 8 p.m. tonight as winds are expected to get as high as 60 mph in Sioux City.

Along with Woodbury County, the following counties are also under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.: Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Ida, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth and Sac.

In addition, the NWS is reporting a 90% chance of precipitation that could be between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

This afternoon, Sioux City Manager Robert Padmore's office sent out a press release stating that: All city buildings will be closing at 3 p.m. With that, the release made sure to mention that public safety and other city functions (such as water and wastewater) would continue service.

Earlier in the day, in a post on Facebook, the Sioux City Community School District, which decided to end the day two hours early, said that officials don't normally alter the schedule because of high winds but they wanted to be cautious in this instance.

